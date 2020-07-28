Mary Alice Oyler, 78, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1942, in Dearborn Heights, Mich., to Carl and Mary (Waller) Baker. Mary married the love of her life, James Oyler, on June 29, 1963, in Detroit, Mich. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and the candy lady within her church.

Mary will be missed by her husband of 57 years, James; her children, Matthew Oyler and Brandi Vicary; brother, William Baker; grandchildren, Hannah Vicary and Eve Vicary; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Oyler, and brother, Jack Baker.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heart O’ The Lakes United Brethren Church. Mary’s memorial service will be held at Heart O’ The Lakes Church on August 8 at 11 a.m. and will also be live-streamed on Heart O’ The Lakes Church Facebook page. Please leave a message of comfort for Mary’s family or sign her guestbook at einederfuneralhomes.com.