Martha Suzanne “Sue” Holland, 81, passed away October 7, 2020, under the care of Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice House. Sue was born on March 27, 1939, in Kirksville, Mo., to Dr. William and Marjorie Cramer. She was married to the late James Mead and then later in 1969, she married Charles “Douglas” Holland. Sue was an avid bowler, winning many awards and being invited to bowl in the Peterson Classic Tournament in Chicago. She enjoyed water sports, growing up on Wamplers Lake and living her entire life on the lake. Sue enjoyed gardening and raising dogs.

Sue is survived by her husband Doug, of 51 years; her sons, Mark (Darlene) Mead, Warren (Peg) Mead and Bryan (Kim) Mead; a brother, John (Harriet) Cramer; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Mead, and a sister, Becky.

Sue’s family held a private viewing at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cascades Humane Society. Please leave a message of comfort for Sue’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.