Gary A. Matusiewicz, 57, of Brooklyn died Friday, October 16, 2020 at home. Born on July 24, 1963, in New Orleans, La., he was the son of Richard Matusiewicz and Bette (Hays) Gouldsberry. He was the epitome of the “Marlboro Man.” Being a great mechanic, Gary could fix anything, but had a special talent for overhauling transmissions. He was a self-professed Ford Man and loved his Mustang. Gary was a great Classic Rock musician and taught his son to play guitar. He was an amazing cook and loved his Diet Coke. Gary was quite the ladies’ man, a hard worker, an awesome dad, was great with kids, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed sports; especially Friday night Pistons games; boating, and family time. Gary had a love for the outdoors, and was especially proud of his grass and ferns, keeping everything neat and tidy.

Surviving are one son, Richard (Ricky) A. Matusiewicz II and his fiancé, Mirian Boyce; his parents, Richard (Lori) Matusiewicz and Bette (Jim) Gouldsberry; his sister, Deborah (Mike) Barrett; one brother, Steven (Dena) Matusiewicz; one granddaughter, Emily Minerva Matusiewicz; his former wife, Cheryl; nieces and nephews; Steven, Claudia, Abby, Samantha, Jeremy Barrett, Eric Barrett, Jessica Omey, and Steven Wireman; one Uncle, Robert Matusiewicz; and two step-sisters, Joyce and Tracy. Gary was preceded in death by one brother, John Matusiewicz.

Gary’s family and friends gathered together on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Eineder Funeral Homes- Brooklyn Chapel, with a gathering at 10 a.m. for family and friends. Pastor Jeffrey Sheeks officiated. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Gary’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com