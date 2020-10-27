Edna E. Rose, 92, a 50-year resident of Lake Columbia, peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, October 19, 2020 under the loving care of her family and the compassionate staff of Elara Caring Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen C. “Rosie” Rose in 1980, and siblings, Betty and Arthur. Edna is survived by two daughters, Lucy (Jim) Reynolds and Shirley Missildine, all of Lake Columbia; sisters, Ella, Stella and Shirley; nieces and nephews. Edna was born February 2, 1928 at Rollin Township, Mich., to Martin and Ada (Bullis) Stockwell.

She and her husband Glen were one of the early residents of Lake Columbia, building their home there in the late 1960s. Her working career included many years at Saline Diecast, then at the Manchester Bakery and finally retiring from Meijer at the age of 81. Edna enjoyed the simpler side of life, time at home, sewing and her pets.

Following her requests, cremation has taken place and a private interment service will be held at Jefferson Cemetery with Pastor Ned Bernstein officiating. For those who wish, contributions in Edna’s memory to Elara Caring Hospice, 900 Cooper Street, Jackson, MI 49202 or the Cascades Humane Society, 1515 Carmen Drive, Jackson, MI 49202 would be appreciated. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC in Michigan Center, www.arthur-day.com.