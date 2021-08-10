Martha Mae Jordon, 55, of Clarklake, Mich., passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Arbor Manor in Spring Arbor. She was born August 10, 1965, in Jackson, Mich., to Joan and Elwin Jordon. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Jordon.

Martha was a very active member in her community, from being a member of shuffleboard, to organizing fundraising events at the Beach Bar. Martha was the friend to hand your tickets to at Michigan International Speedway and take you to the infield, or any sporting event, whatever was going on at the moment.

She was a very generous friend and family member, even adopting a family every year for Christmas and donating to several charities. She had a very big heart and loved to help anyone in need. Martha thoroughly enjoyed her horses and showing them every year at the fair. She was very active in the farming community, even becoming the top salesperson with the company for AgXplorer. At the end of the day, Martha’s greatest loves we’re her nieces, great-nieces and beloved nephew.

Martha is survived by her father, Elwin Jordon; brothers, Mark and Martin Jordon; nephew Tristen Jordon; nieces, Ashton Jordon and Chelsea (Cortney) Jordon; great-nieces Teagan and Tatum Taylor; and her very special friends, Helene McComb and Janelle Smarr.

A memorial will be held August 22, 2021, at the Clarklake Community Center, located at 3740 Ocean Beach Road, Clarklake, from 2 to 5 p.m.