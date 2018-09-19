Her legacy . . . Martha Francis Kelly Spicer, 80, passed away September 13, 2018. She was born on April 19, 1938, in Jackson, Mich., to Charles G. and Martha Erma (Sills) Kelly. Martha married the love of her life, Donald Spicer, on October 31, 1970, in Jackson. Martha cared more than most, loved unconditionally, and made everyone around her feel special. She loved her life on “The Farm” with her soulmate, Donald. Her family was her life, so proud of all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Martha always looked so fancy in her bright colors (usually purple and red), fancy hairdo, jewelry, red nail polish and lipstick to match. She worked hard to create the best learning environment for kids, striving to improve children’s education. Martha served on boards of education for over 40 years, including East Jackson, Columbia, Jackson Intermediate, and MASB. She traveled extensively, as far as Alaska, to provide training for board members. She loved music, playing the piano and saxophone, flowers, gardening, mowing, and just being in nature. There was nothing like grandma’s jams and honey. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was truly an angel sent from heaven.

Her family . . . Martha will be missed by her husband, Donald Spicer; her children, Samantha (Scott) Platzke, Scott (Melinda) Spicer, John Kelly Spicer; sister, Charlotte Barto; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Martha Kelly.

Her farewell . . . Martha’s family and friends gathered together on Monday, September 17, 2018, at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Pastor Jeff Sheeks served as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Brooklyn Food Pantry. Please leave a message of comfort for Martha’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.