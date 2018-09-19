David Sawyer, 74, of Traverse City, Mich. Beloved husband of Mary (Tremblay) Sawyer. Loving father of Scott (Kelly) Sawyer and Karen (Chris) Van de Water; dear grandfather of Kathryn Van de Water, Steven Sawyer, and Julia Sawyer. Family and friends will gather together Saturday, Sept. 22, from 5-8 p.m. and a community farewell will be held Sunday, Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Leave a message of comfort at 877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.