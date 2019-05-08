Her legacy . . . Cynthia Lois Holcombe, 75, passed away April 23, 2019. She was born on January 30, 1944, in Tecumseh, Mich., to Walter and Lois (McCaughan) Golas. Cindy worked for the Jackson County Friend of the Court as a case worker, retiring after 25 years. She also enjoyed working as a hostess at Steaks Eatery in Jackson for over 20 years. Cindy was an avid gardener and enjoyed her beloved dog “Lily”. Her true love was her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Cindy will be missed by her son, Jon Bethel; grandchildren, Haylie (Nate Hills) Bethel and Kirsten (Dylan) Foster; two great-grandchildren, Rowan and Ares Foster; two brothers, John (Erla) Golas and Archie (Tammie) Golas; special family members, Linda (Darrell) Vinton; and lifelong friends, Darlene, Roberta, Janet, Janet Sue, Peggy, Joyce, Carol and Linda. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Lawrence Seckler and friend, Ruthann.

Her farewell . . . Cindy’s family and friends gathered Monday, April 29, 2019, from 5–8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn where her farewell was held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. Family and friends gathered from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be given to family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Cindy’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.