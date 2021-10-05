Marta Marsh Gilson, 56, of Morenci, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio. The eldest child of Harold Jr. and D. Lynn (Livingston) Marsh, she was born on July 13, 1965, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Marta was a life-long scholar. She graduated from Onsted High in 1983 and received her undergraduate from Siena Heights University in 1987. Marta went on to receive a master’s degree in Bio-Statistics from Western Michigan University, a master’s degree in Education from Eastern Michigan University, and her Ph.D. in Epidemiology from Johns Hopkins University, allowing her to travel the world presenting her research on Ocular studies.

She married Robert Gilson on August 6, 2005, in Brooklyn and he survives. Marta was devoted to her faith, and she was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a lector and sang in the choir. She was a daily communicant, adored the blessed sacrament, and was dedicated to her prayer life. Marta was a most generous daughter, sister, wife, and aunt. She loved showering her family with prayer, affection, and gifts.

In addition to her husband, Bob, and her mother, Lynn, she is survived by her in-laws, Richard Gilson and Marilyn Booth; siblings, Mary Gautz, Rebecca (Scott) McCannell, Lucy Oldfield, Elizabeth (Matt) Girdham, Suzanne (Eric) Bilodeau, Joseph (Jodi) Marsh, and Julia (John) Hoving; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation for Marta was held on Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. with the Chaplet of the Divine Mercy at 3 p.m. and a Rosary was recited at 7 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Hudson. The funeral liturgy was held on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Shrine Cemetery, Brooklyn.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Right of Life or to Sacred Heart Parish. Envelopes are available at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.