Blanche Pawloski, 95, passed peacefully on September 19, 2021. Born October 25, 1925, to William and Rose Hopp (Stomber) and raised in Detroit, Mich. Blanche was married to Frank Trubak from January 1945 until Frank’s death in February 1980. During their 36-year marriage, they raised four children.

Blanche is survived by her sister, Rose Capriotti (Adam); children, James Trubak (Janice), Linda Cooper (Don), Lois Portelli (Mike Morgan) and Joseph Trubak (Nancy).

Blanche moved from Detroit to Lake Columbia when she married Leonard Pawloski in July 1982, until Leonard’s death in July 2020. Blanche was active in the catholic church her entire life. Starting at St. Hedwig in Detroit, later moving to St. Thomas Aquinas in Detroit and eventually to St. Rita at Clarklake. The world lost a great lady with Blanche’s passing.

Blanche was the most loving person and never spoke an unkind word about anyone. Blanche had a multitude of family and friends that were always around her. Most importantly were her four children, their spouses, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, and a numerous amount of extended family.

She loved to travel and had enjoyed many beautiful places and cruises. Blanche loved lake life and afternoon rides on her pontoon. She never tired of playing cards and she often played until 1 or 2 a.m., well into her 90s. To quote her sister, Rose, “We all lost someone who we loved, admired and had the joy of sharing life with for so many years. As the Lord welcomes her into the kingdom, we mourn but we know there are those celebrating and happy to see her again. We’ll miss her with all our hearts.” A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

God saw you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you, and whispered “Come to me.” A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands now rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.