Christopher Michael Potters, 31, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, September 27, 2021. Chris’s family and friends will gather Monday, October 4, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday October 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. following visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake. Interment will be at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Cemetery, Brooklyn. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS will serve as celebrant.

He was born on March 14, 1990, in Farmington Hills, Mich., to Charles and Darlynn (Quinn) Potters. He will be remembered as a person that loved to live on the edge. Chris was always up for an adventure. His last big adventure was snowboarding in Colorado with his companion. Chris enjoyed snowmobiling on the trails up north and spending a lot of time on the water with his favorite boat “Supra Wake”. He had a 1965 Ford Mustang that he cherished. Chris never missed a family gathering, especially the Fourth of July celebration at his parents. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him, including his four-footed companion “Reaper”.

Chris is survived by his parents Charles and Darlynn; a sister, Melissa (Ian) Beals; his significant other, Audrey Spring; a nephew, Jack Beals; and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and uncle, Joe Quinn.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Suicide Prevention or Alcohol Abuse Prevention. Please leave a message of comfort for Chris’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.