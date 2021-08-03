Mark Kent Alcorn, 48, passed away unexpectedly, July 27, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, Jackson.Mark’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. His funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Ned Bernstein will be the officiate.

He was born on October 3, 1972, in Detroit, Mich., toMarkandAlice (Smith)Alcorn. Markmarried the love of his life, Carrie J. Backus, on May 23, 1998,in Detroit, Mich.

Mark will be remembered as a loving father, husband, and proud uncle. He worked as a corrections officer with the Michigan Department of Corrections for 25 years. He was a wonderful human being and a hard worker. Mark enjoyed spending his spare time with family and friends and had a love of movies he shared with his father. Mark will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mark is survived byhis wife, Carrie; his sons, Nicholas and Timothy; his parents, Mark and Alice; brother, John (Karin) Alcorn, sister-in-law, Erin (Dennis) Burdziak, brothers-in-law, Nathan (Angie) Backus and Brentt (Kim) Streetman; nieces and nephews, Annabelle, Audrey, Alex, Abby, Jackson, Matt, Brentt, Andrew, Adien, Madison, Brooklyn and Prentiss; and his mother -in-law, Nancy Backus, and his extended family. Hewas preceded in death by his sister, Katie and father-in-law, Rick.

Memorial contributions may be given to family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Mark’sfamily or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.