Florence “Christine” Arnett, 95, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home, Jackson. Christine’s family and friends will gather Friday, August 6, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Her funeral service will be held on 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, with the gathering of friends and family at 10 to 11 a.m. at the Cement City Baptist Church, Cement City, Mich. Pastor Drew Woods will officiate.

She was born on April 28, 1926, in Clarklake, Mich., to Leonard and Wilberta (Birdsell) Feller. Christine married the love of her life, the late Jesse Arnett, on March 12, 1948, in East Liberty Church, Clarklake, Mich. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Christine was a good Christian woman that loved people. In her earlier years, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, flowers, and water painting. Family gatherings were very important to her. She liked to go up north, once a year taking the Lake Shores fall color tour. Christine attended the Holland tulip festival several years to watch her son play in the band. She participated in the church’s funeral luncheons and she taught Sunday School classes for many years.

Christine is survived by her son, Jeffrey Arnett; a sister, Kathleen (Jerry) Moore; grandchildren Casey Jo (John) Owens, and Danielle Joy (Ben) Arnett-Carlson; a few nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesse, and sisters, Barbara Miller, Evelyn Powell and a brother, Norman Feller.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Cement City Baptist Church.Please leave a message of comfort for Christine’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.