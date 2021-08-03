Lynn Dale Brown, 91, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at home under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.Lynn’s family gathered privately at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Private Interment of ashes has taken place at OakGrove Cemetery, Napoleon, Mich.

He was born on May 26, 1930, in Napoleon, Mich., toAsaandIva (Keeny)Brown. On September 17, 1949, he married Pauline Esch, in Manchester, Mich., and she precedes him in death.

Lynn proudly served his country in the United States Army and National Guard. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren. Lynn received the Silver Beaver Award in Jackson’s Land O’Lakes Council of Scouting in 1981 for his dedication and distinguished service in cubbing and scouting.He was a 4-H leader for many years, and along with his wife, a foster parent to approximately 30 youths. As a scoutmaster of Troop 303, he worked with many mentally and physically handicapped youth. He assisted in the preparation of a national resources book named “Scouting for the Handicapped”.

Lynn is survived byhis son, Larry Brown, and daughter -in-law, Patricia Brown; grandchildren, Mark (Holly), Misty (Jarrod), Lisa (Randy), Vicky (Ben) and Michael; great grandchildren,Natalie, Melanie, Victoria, Brittany (Shane), Joseph, Cody, Jake, Sam and Luke; great-great-grandchildren Sophia, Shea,Aleeah, Kaylee and Shayna. Hewas preceded in death by his wife, Pauline, son David, and daughter, Luann.

Memorial contributions may be given to family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Lynn’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.