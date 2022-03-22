Diane Dillon Brown, 86, passed away on March 20, 2022. She was born on April 21, 1935, in Hudson, Mich., to Herbert and Elisabeth (Gould) Dillon. Diane married the love of her life, John Brown, on April 21, 1957, in Tecumseh, Mich. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and especially grandmother. Her grandchildren were the focus of her life. Diane taught for many years at Onsted Elementary School. She loved spending her time crafting as well as playing the piano and organ. Diane was a long-time member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church.

Diane will be missed by her husband, John; her children, Scott (Lynn) Brown of Marshall, Mich.; Jeffrey (Vicky) Brown of Oldsmar, Fla.; and Stephen (Jill) Brown of Mooresville, North Carolina; a sister, Jane (Lou) Belcher of Ann Arbor, Mich.; grandchildren, Christian Brown; Jonathan Brown; Alex (Amelia) Brown; Kaitlin (Daniel) Maier; Danny (Brooke) Brown; Megan Brown, Kristin Brown; Nick (Kayla) Babut; Christopher (Hannah) Babut; and Luke Babut; great-grandchildren, Henry Brown, Malachai Babut and Oliver Babut; and cousins, Grace Wilson and Susie Abbott. She was preceded in death by her parents.

