Marjorie Ellen Faulkner, 92, passed away on October 4, 2021. Marjorie’s family and friends will gather Friday, October 8, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Solid Rock Church, 810 Tecumseh Road, Clinton, Mich. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Solid Rock Church. Pastor Tim Richards will serve as celebrant.

Marjorie was born on April 2, 1929, in Whitley County, Kentucky to John and Laura (Turvey) Roberts. Marjorie married the love of her life, JW Faulkner, on June 16, 1973, in Westland, Mich. They were married for 45 years. He preceded her in death. She was a member of the Solid Rock Church in Clinton, Mich. She loved making her famous “no-bake” cookies for her grandchildren (which could never be replicated even with her recipe).

Marjorie will be missed by her children, Gary (Mary) Faulkner of Brooklyn, Mich.; Richard (Sandra Jean) Faulkner of Lebanon, Tenn.; Stephen (Rebecca) Bunch of Harrietta, Mich.; Nyla Zimmerman of Brooklyn, Mich.; and William Carberry of Romulus, Mich.; a sister, Jackie Crawford of Louisville, Kentucky, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a son, Christopher Eric Bunch and a daughter, Scarlet Theresa Henry.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Solid Rock Church in Clinton, Mich. Please leave a message of comfort for Marjorie’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.