Irving H. Roberts, Jr.

Irving Harold Roberts, Jr., affectionately known as Tuffy passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 8, 1951, in Tecumseh, the son of Myrtle (Aiken) and Irving H. Roberts, Sr. Irving pursued a degree in engineering at Eastern Michigan University. He was employed by the Chrysler Corporation in Chelsea for 35 years from which he retired.

Tuffy enjoyed golfing, traveling, and hunting with his family and friends. Irving loved spending time with all his grandchildren, especially when he was teaching them his family traditions and his favorite activities such as hunting, skiing, golfing, football, swimming, family vacations, and spending time together on the holidays.

He is survived by his wife Janice Roberts; his sons, Steve (Allison) Roberts, Tim (Allison) Roberts; step-sons Scott (Andrea) Ellison, Joe Ellison, and 14 grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have been made at Eineder Funeral Home – Brooklyn Chapel 137 S. Main St., Brooklyn, Mich. A public gathering

took place on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the Funeral Service was held at 11 a.m.

Please leave a message of comfort for Tuffy’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.