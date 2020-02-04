Marilyn Sue (Warner) Abel, 90, passed away on January 23, 2020, at Oak Terrace Senior Living Center of Jordan, Minn. She was the wife of Clarence Abel, Jr., and shared forty-five years together after their marriage in Toledo, Ohio on March 24, 1951.

Born in Toledo, she was the daughter of Veva (Bray) Warner and Harold Warner. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1947 and received a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Toledo in 1951, majoring in Art. Marilyn and Clarence were lifetime UT Alumni members.

Marilyn was a fourth-grade teacher at McKinley Elementary School and a Cub Scout den mother. Later in life, she was a librarian in the Irish Hills area of southern Michigan for more than ten years. She loved reading to children and dressing up as the main characters. After moving to Minnesota, she volunteered at the Savage Library.

She was an active member of Pilgrim Church in Toledo, where she was involved in church groups and was also a Girl Scout leader. Later, she and Clarence became members at Brooklyn Presbyterian Church after moving to Clarklake, Mich. Marilyn was an earnest Christian and a member of their women’s groups. Her ashes will be joined with her husband’s in the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden during a family gathering next summer.

Always a devoted, loving mother and wife, she had many lifelong friends. Marilyn was an avid reader, bird watcher, and collector of nature’s wonders, which was instilled in her children, as well. She loved music and played piano throughout her life. Since she was young, Marilyn was a talented artist, who loved to draw and paint. As an incredible baker and cook, she drew from old, traditional family recipes, while also incorporating diverse and international fare. Marilyn enjoyed family game nights and was a voracious, “Spoons,” participant.

Marilyn moved to Savage, Minn., in the late 1990’s to live with her loving daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Rick Pollock, and her grandchildren. In 2017, the family moved to Jordan, Minn.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her in-laws Celeste and Clarence Abel, Sr., and sister-in-law Charlene Coe. She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Abel) Pollock and husband, Rick Pollock; son, Brian Abel and wife, Patricia Padian; grandchildren, Jillian, Brice, Tristan Pollock and wife, Danyelle; nieces, Gretchen Conard, Sandy Bermel, and nephew, Sonny Bartlowe.

The family wishes to extend their most sincere thanks to all the staff and administration of Oak Terrace and Allina Hospice Care, and for all their wonderful loving care.