Henry Alexander Rothlisberger Jr., 86, was born in Ranson Township, Mich., on August 4, 1933. He passed away on January 17, 2020. He was born to Henry A. Sr. and Ina Pearl (Dryer). He graduated from Pittsford High School and went on to serve in the Army. He married Mary Welker and they had a daughter and a son. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Milton and Bill; two sisters, Jean Spangler and Dorothy (Bud) Shiffler and brother-in-law, Willie Lavere Dear.

He married his wife, Susie in 1990 and she survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Debra Zisa and son, Steve, both of Florida; one stepson, Bill (Cindy) Carlton and two stepdaughters, Shelly (Dan) Whetstone and Lisa Carlton (Ray Bittinger); sister, Charlotte Dear, and brother, Brad; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Ethel and Hazel Rothlisberger.

Henry was a very gentle, compassionate and fun-loving man and had a great sense of humor. He loved life. He enjoyed his annual fishing trip with his brothers, brothers-in-law, and nephews. He was a charter bus driver in his early years. He also worked for Yellow Freight driving a semi. But after retiring from trucking he couldn’t sit still so he went back to chartering again. He enjoyed casinos, cookouts and bonfires, mowing, or whatever he could tinker with. He was a member of the American Legion Post #315. He served on the board of directors for three terms and was a member of the honor guard ritual team.

Cremation has taken place per his wishes. A memorial service will be held on February 23, 2020, at the American Legion Hall in Brooklyn, Mich., 211 Chicago St. at 1 p.m.

You will be missed, Henry!