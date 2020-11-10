Marilyn Ouellette

Marilyn was born December 15, 1929, in Jackson, Mich., to Phil and Lois Willis longtime residents of Grass Lake, Mich. She loved her home on the farm in Grass Lake and spent many years following her retirement at the Centennial farm on Willis Road. While there Marilyn enjoyed raising and riding horses on the farm. She also enjoyed taking the grandchildren for rides around the beautiful fields and allowing them to feed the horses.

At the Whistlestop and Cole House Museums in Grass Lake Marilyn took an active role in their development. She spent countless hours raising money to support these museums and volunteered her time to assure their success.

While in Grass Lake Marilyn also volunteered at Horses for the Handicapped. After high school Marilyn attended Michigan State University, a Spartan fan to the end, where she obtained her teaching degree. Following graduation from Michigan State she started her first teaching job in Florida where she met her loving husband of 67 years, Dick, on the beach.

They returned to Michigan soon after where she became the loving mother to four daughters, Michele Henson (John), Marcy Ouellette, Rene Carlton and Robyn Ouellette. Marilyn believed strongly in family and spent hours with her grandchildren, John P. Henson (Bridget), Matthew Henson, Michael Henson, Lauren Bottorff, Ryan Bottorff (Sinica), Sarah Carlton, Rachel Carlton and her great-grandson, John Winslow Henson (JP, Bridget).

She was so proud of each and every one of them. Fort Lauderdale, Fla., became her final destination for several years where she and Dick were strong parishioners at St. Anthony’s. They loved Bible study and Sunday masses. Fort Lauderdale was also the family’s favorite destination to visit, spending time by the pool, at the beach and on the water.

Marilyn was a strong and loving woman. She will be missed by many here on earth especially her brother, Phil Willis (Pat), sister-in-law, Barb Gould (Dean) and both of their extended families. Rest in Peace Marilyn!

A celebration of Marilyn Ouellette’s life will be held at the Grass Lake Depot- Whistlestop, 210 E. Michigan Ave., Grass Lake, MI, Saturday, November 21, from noon to 5 p.m. A Christian Mass by Richard & Marilyn Ouellette will be at 10 a.m. at the Pious Union of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 953 E. Michigan Ave., Grass Lake, MI.

Please sign Marilyn’s guest book at sherwoodfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Sherwood Funeral Home, Grass Lake.