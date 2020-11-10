Betty Silveus

Betty Arilla Silveus, 93, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born on April 28, 1927, in Brooklyn, Mich., to Albertus and Clara (Brown) Silveus. Betty married the love of her life, Jack, and he precedes her in death, on October 2, 1948, in Jackson, Mich. She will be remembered for her love of her family.

Betty lived a simple life, she enjoyed reading, puzzles, games (especially cards or dice). She was a great grandmother with a nurturing soul. Betty loved to camp, always inviting the family to join her. She had a large garden, which she did a lot of canning from, and gave to family and friends. Her garden was quite famous locally. Betty took pride and care in her home and family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Alber and Vickie Silveus; grandchildren, Justin (Jennifer) Silveus and Matthew (Stacy) Tatman; great-grandchildren, Mitchell Silveus, Zachary Silveus, Blake Silveus-Kish, Dylan Tatman and Libby Tatman; one great-great-granddaughter, Kimberly Silveus; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughter, Pamela Tatman; son-in-law, Michael Alber; five brothers and six sisters.

Betty’s family held a private graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery, Napoleon. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Please leave a message of comfort for Betty’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.