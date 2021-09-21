Louise (Gier) Phipps, 93, of Onsted, passed away September 14, 2021, at her home of sixty-four years. She was born December 4, 1928, in Adrian, Mich., the third child of John and Elsie (Bradish) Gier. She graduated from Adrian High School. On May 29, 1947, she married William O. Phipps. He preceded her in death, September 13, 2001. They had three children, Stephen (Marti) of Texas, Lee of Onsted, and Sharlene (John) Burkhart of Florida, as well as foster niece, Bonnie (Phipps) Dennison of Holland, through her high school years.

In her early years Louise was a telephone operator and a “soda jerk” at the pharmacy in Onsted, where the kids nicknamed her “Red” because of her hair. Louise had a servant’s heart and served her community through the years as village election official, village assistant treasurer, and worked with Onsted Library. She also worked alongside her husband with the Boy Scouts.

Louise was an accomplished seamstress, she made lap robes for veterans at the Ann Arbor VA Hospital, and knitted mittens for the annual mitten tree. Louise was “Mom” to many of her children’s’ friends. Her door was always open and her home welcoming. Because of this, several students and family members had short stays at her home when they had nowhere else to go. Louise enjoyed bowling, golf, and spending time with her friends at the Senior Center.

She was a member of St. Michaels and All Angels Church of Cambridge Junction, serving in Vesper and Altar Guild among others. Louise was a thirty-two-year member of the Onsted American Legion. She was an Honorary Lifetime Auxiliary Member of the Year as well as Auxiliary Member of the Year.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Burl and Earl Gier. Left to cherish her memory are six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; special friends, Pat and Marv, and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service for Louise will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted, Mich. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial in Louise’s name to St. Michaels and All Angels Church of Cambridge Junction, or to Hospice of Lenawee. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.