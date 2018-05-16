Marilyn LaFurn Royalty, 81 of Cement City, died May 12, 2018, at home. She was born July 18, 1936, in Clayton, Mich., the daughter of Alvin and Vera (Bump) Ellis. On September 14, 1953, she married Robert Royalty in Clayton. He survives.

In addition to her husband, Robert, Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Timothy) Terhune of South Carolina and Karen (Steven) Guernsey of Cement City; nine grandchildren, Keith (Shelly) Trehune, Tabitha Terhune, Tiffany Terhune, Stephanie (Michael) Metz, Tracy Guernsey (Jimmie Porter), Kenny Royalty, Danny Royalty, Melissa Anderson, and James Royalty; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Wava Bronus and Nelita Welch. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary Royalty, two sisters, Lillavelle Goodlock and Wretha Ellis (in infancy); brother, Sheril Ellis and parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian, Mich., with Pastor Keith Terhune officiating. Interment will follow at Cement City Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, Mich. Condolences may be offered online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.