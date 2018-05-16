Joan Marie Rady Peters, 60, lived in Brooklyn, Mich., for most of her adult life. She passed on Sunday, May 13, 2018, from a sudden cardiac arrest at Henry Ford Allegiance Health Hospital.

Joan was born in Westland where she grew up with her two older brothers, Ronald and Gordon. She later married Terry Peters and had two wonderful children where they built a small farm and lived for many years. She loved those years of her life the most. She later went back to school at Jackson Community College where she became a registered nurse and worked at several medical care facilities before retiring for medical reasons. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren, making them small gift bags and delivering cookies to them. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, baking cookies, fixing clocks, camping with her family and hosting guests. She was fashionable, artistic, a collector of antiques, lover of animals and very stubborn. She loved music from the Doors and Jimi Hendrix. She built a beautiful backyard garden over the years with fountains and colorful plants.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mildred Rady; her brother, Ronald Rady, and her grandson, Brennan Peters. She is survived by her son, Luke and wife Tiffany, and son, Matthew; her brother, Gordon and wife Marlene; cousin, Diana White and husband Gary; five grandchildren, Zakkarie, Maddix, Leonardo, Zoe and Anabelle; and beloved dog Chester.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 18, 2018, at noon at the First Presbyterian Church, 160 N. Main St., Brooklyn. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. at the same location. After the service, all are invited to travel to Cadillac Memorial Gardens West, 24224 Ford Road, Westland, Mich. for burial with Joseph and Mildred Rady.