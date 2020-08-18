Marilyn Ann Sturgill, 86, of Grass Lake, passed away August 9, 2020. She was born in Grass Lake, August 18, 1933, the daughter of Raymond and Edna (Riplogle) Klumpp. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 55 years, William C. “Sturg” Sturgill. Survivors include her sons, Brian (Pam) and Rod (Linda) Sturgill; grandsons, Tim, Jeff, Paul, and Zach Sturgill; five great-grandchildren; cousin, Janice Kalmbach of West Palm Beach, Fla.; niece, Constance LaRosa of Florida and nephew, Richard Hepler of Texas.

Marilyn grew up in Grass Lake, graduating from Grass Lake High School in 1951 as the class valedictorian. In August of 1951, she and William married and began their family in Grass Lake. Marilyn was a realtor for nearly 25 years, she also owned “Marilyn’s Five and Dime” in Grass Lake. She loved to sew, knit, paint, do jigsaw puzzles and spend time with her family and go to the coffee shop.

Per Marilyn's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grass Lake Community Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 795, Grass Lake, MI 49240.