His legacy . . . Andrew James Cullen, 86, passed away May 3, 2018, at his home with his precious wife by his side. He was born on August 26, 1931, in Detroit to Andrew and Sarah (Formaz) Cullen. Andy served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He married the love of his life, Carol Jean Rock, on April 27, 1985, in Dearborn, Mich. He worked for many years at Braun Engineering in Detroit until his retirement. Following his retirement, he worked as a groundskeeper at Deer Run Golf Course. He loved to entertain people and to cook for others. Andy occasionally attended St. Rita’s Catholic Church of Clarklake. He was a member of the Brooklyn American Legion. He will be remembered as a loving and caring family man that knew how to have a good time.

His family . . . Andy will be missed by his loving wife, Carol; his children, Kelly (Tim) Crumley of Corryton, Tenn.; Beth Rodriguez of Sanford, Fla.; Shawn Cullen of Conn.; Casey Cullen of Miami, Fla.; Vickie (Craig) Simonds of Dearborn, Mich., and Bonnie Provo of Brooklyn, Mich.; his sister-in-law, Pat Cullen of Walled Lake, Mich.; his grandchildren, James, Cory, April, Angela, Amber, and Chris; his great-grandchildren, Annabelle, A.J., Mikey and Titan; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Donald, Ronald and Robert Cullen.

His farewell . . . Andy’s family and friends will gather from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018, at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn, Mich. His farewell service will be held at 3 p.m. immediately following his gathering at the funeral home. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to Michigan Cancer Action Center. Please leave a message of comfort for Andy’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.