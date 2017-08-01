Margaret Rose “Peggy” Armstrong, 61, of Ann Arbor, Mich., passed away peacefully Sunday, July 16, 2017 after living with metastatic breast cancer for 2.5 years.

Peggy loved spending her summers at the family cottage on the west shore of Wamplers Lake. She enjoyed going into Brooklyn with her daughters to visit the many quality shops on the Village Square, pick up sour dough bread at Stone Heart Breads & Bakery, or grab ice cream at the Village Creamer or the Dairy Bar on U.S. 12. Her sense of adventure lead her to discover many of the hidden gems of the Irish Hills area. She was a Brooklyn Exponent subscriber and completed its crossword puzzle every week for years, usually finishing in well under 20 minutes. Peggy was always working on a project or learning a new hobby – many of them centered on care for her homes in Ann Arbor and at Wamplers Lake. Friends and family admired Peggy for her kindness and her ability to face the challenges of life with courage and a positive attitude. Of her many jobs, Peggy most loved being a mother.

Peggy was born March 17, 1956 in Fort Wayne, Ind. She graduated from Indiana University in 1978 and was married to Doug Armstrong (now of Juno Beach, Fla.) from 1978 to 2011. They settled in Ann Arbor in 1991 and bought the cottage on Wamplers Lake in 1992.

Peggy is survived by her mother, Patricia Beers of Fort Wayne, Ind.; daughters, Meghan Armstrong (Martin Walasek) and Elizabeth Owen (Jack) both of Ann Arbor; siblings, Ernest Vogel IV of Flower Mound, Texas, Janet Nahrwold (Bo) of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Donald Vogel (Michelle) of Chicago, Ill.; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her father Ernest H. Vogel in 1970.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cancer Support Community of Greater Ann Arbor of METAvivor. Visitation was Friday, July 21 at Nie Funeral Home in Ann Arbor. The funeral mass was Saturday, July 22 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic in Ann Arbor. Burial at Forest Hill Cemetery in Ann Arbor.