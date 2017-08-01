Lester V. Miller, 72, of Brooklyn, Mich. passed away July 19, 2017 after a short battle with cancer at home under the loving care of his daughters and granddaughters along with Great Lakes Hospice. Lester V. Miller, 72, of Brooklyn, Mich. passed away July 19, 2017 after a short battle with cancer at home under the loving care of his daughters and granddaughters along with Great Lakes Hospice.

Lester was born on Dec. 27, 1944 to Asil and Olive Miller in Jackson, Mich., as one of 14 children. He was married to Ruth Elaine Miller and the couple had two children: Tonia Flores of Southgate and Aneka Miller of Brooklyn. He also has four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Lester was retired, and served in the United States Army as a Military Policeman. He enjoyed taking walks, hunting, fishing, and having a cold beer with friends.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at the Irish Hills Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 from 1-4 p.m.