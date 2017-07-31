Edna M. Lane, 88, of Somerset Township, Cement City, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017, at WellBridge of Pinckney, in Pinckney, Mich.

She was born Dec. 20, 1928, in Kirksville, Mo., to Charles L. and Mary L. (Kelly) Gunning. She married Robert W. Lane Dec. 26, 1947, in Somerset Center, Mich., and he survives. Edna lived her early life in Missouri and then in Rives Junction, Mich. She then lived in the Somerset Township area for her entire adult life. She graduated from Addison High School in 1946. She worked at the County Club of Jackson for a number of years and later at John’s Party Store in Somerset Center. Edna was a member of the Somerset Center United Methodist Church in Somerset Center.

Surviving, besides her husband Bob, are two sons, Robert (Kathy) Lane, Jr. of Pinckney, Mich., and Charles Lane of Ossineke, Mich., two daughters, Frances (Harold) Reynolds of Port Huron, Mich., and Jane (John) McClure of Jackson, Mich., seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and her sister, Loralee Ledesma of Tucson, Ariz.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at the Somerset Center United Methodist Church in Somerset Center, with Charles Lane officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

