Janet Marie Midena, of Jackson, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2018, under the care of her two daughters. She was born January 20, 1936, in Detroit, Mich., to Willis and Frances Colvin.

On June 20, 1953, she married the love of her life, Lawrence (Bino) Midena, who preceded her in death on October 9, 2014. Together they raised their five children, Mike (Sharon); Debbie Shelley; Ron (Penny); Tom (Kim) and Tina Midena. They were blessed with 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Janet is survived by one brother, John (Cindy) Colvin. Other than her husband and parents, Janet was preceded in death by two brothers, James Colvin and Joseph Colvin.

Janet was a stay at home mom while her children were young and then ventured on to her career in the restaurant business, owning a carryout restaurant, Mama’s Helper and Bino’s Party Store in East Detroit, Mich. In 1976, Janet and Bino moved to Somerset Center, Mich., where they built, owned and operated Bino’s Italian Foods. They sold the restaurant in 1989 so they could enjoy their retirement years, by spending their winter months in Ft. Myers, Fla. She also spent many years working alongside her daughters at The Country Loft in Somerset.

Janet loved her family beyond words and enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved to play euchre and dominos, where she was often the winner. Janet was a fighter in the truest sense of the word, many health issues may have slowed her down, but they never stopped her from enjoying those around her. Janet was an amazing person and will be deeply missed and always loved.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Allegiance Hospice. A special thank you to Roberta and the rest of the Hospice staff for their exceptional care and kindness.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at the Queen of the Miraculous Medal, 1111 Carlton Blvd., Jackson, with Fr. Tim MacDonald officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

A celebration of Janet’s life will be held immediately after the mass at Mike and Sharon Midena’s home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.