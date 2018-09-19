Her legacy . . . Margaret Elizabeth Gabbard, 75, passed away September 12, 2018. She was born on February 15, 1943, in Dearborn, Mich. daughter of Hannibal and Margaret (Thomas) Orchard. Peggy married the love of her life, Thomas Gabbard, Jr., on April 9, 1964, in Dearborn. Peggy, as she was known by her family and friends, had a big heart, always kind and loving to all she met. She was adored by her family and her fur baby “Heidi”. Peggy enjoyed gardening, canning the fruits of her labor and was an animal lover. She especially loved to work beside her husband Thomas in their excavating business, never afraid to get a little dirt on her hands. She will be missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Peggy will be missed by her son, Thomas Gabbard; daughter, Terri (John) Seyfried; and brother-in-law, Robert Gabbard. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Her farewell . . . Peggy’s family and friends gathered for a private natural farewell at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to Cascades Humane Society. Please leave a message of comfort for Peggy’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.