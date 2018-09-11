Arthur Samuel Culbert, 96, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 1, 2018. He was born on March 26, 1922, in Romulus, Mich., to parents Samuel and Lenora Culbert.

Arthur was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army during WW II. He married the love of his life, Neva, on December 11, 1948, in Clinton, Mich. He was a long time farmer, moving to Brooklyn in 1954 to raise his children and granddaughter, Lenora Cowling. He retired from Kelsey Hayes and Manchester Stamping.

Arthur is survived by his children, Sally Jones, Sandra (John) Knibloe, Ardis Culbert, Sam (Connie) Culbert, and Glenn (Shelly) Culbert; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 54 years, Neva (2003); daughters, Sue Ann Cowling and Julie Culbert; and grandson, Keith Hinton.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Arthur’s life was held on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Cascades Manor House at 11 a.m. with Chaplin Brenda Jones officiating.