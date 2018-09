Darlene K. Kirk, 67, of Spring Arbor passed away. Darlene lived in Spring Arbor but grew up in Napoleon and graduated from Napoleon High School in 1970.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Orland and Marvel; siblings, Tom and Marie. She was the oldest of triplets. Surviving brothers, Richard (Katherine), Robert Smith, and sisters, Nancy Brighton and Karen (Tom) Kirk; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.