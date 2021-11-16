Madeline Marie Kasarjian (Arnold), 91, of Jackson, formerly of Norvell and Arkansas, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Faith Haven Care Centre in Sandstone Township. Madeline is survived by her four beloved sons, Robert J. (Tracy) Arnold Jr., Michael (Diana) Arnold, Douglas (Sherri) Arnold, and Stanley (Shelly) Arnold; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, siblings, Frank McGuire and Gary McGuire. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert J. Arnold Sr. and her second husband, Gene Kasarjian; brother, Ken McGuire and sister, Betty Gumbert.

Madeline was born in Jackson County Michigan to the late Perry and Marion (maiden-Gillespie) McGuire. She graduated from Vandercook Lake High School and then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Sienna Heights University. After high school, she worked at the telephone company in Jackson as an operator. For most of her working life, she and her late husband Robert raised their family and operated Arnold Farms on Arnold Road in Norvell Township.

She loved cooking and canning produce from the garden. She was a gifted painter of scenes and portraits, enjoyed photography, knitting and crocheting. Recently she had been teaching knitting to some of the other residents at Reflections on Airport Road.

She was a very religious person who was a long-time member of the Norvell Community Baptist Church where a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ned Bernstein officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service time and there will be a time of refreshment after the service. She and Robert will be interred together at Norvell Cemetery later that afternoon. Contributions in her memory are directed to the Norvell Community Baptist Church (Box 186, Norvell, MI 49263). Cremation arrangements were under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC in Michigan Center (www.arthur-day.com).