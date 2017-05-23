M. Dean Callahan, 83, of Lake LeAnn, Somerset Township passed away May 10, 2017. He was born in Alicia, Arkansas, on May 30, 1933, to Claude and Beulah (Lawrence) Callahan. Dean married Delores Elaine (Nesbitt) Callahan March 1, 1951 in Angola, Ind.

Dean’s personal interests were family, automobiles and friends. He worked in automobile sales/management and was co-owner of Auto Merchants for 45 years.

Dean leaves behind his wife, Dee of 66 years; one brother, Henry Callahan; one sister, Dixie Callahan; three children, Gary D. (Janice), Darlene (Dave) Campbell and Brian (Jenee) Callahan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Callahan and sister, Opal Milan (Callahan).

Dean’s farewell will be held Friday, May 26, with a gathering at 4 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. at Heart O’ Lakes United Brethren Church, 7031 Jefferson Road, Brooklyn. Rev. Guy Nesbitt will officiate.