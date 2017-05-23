His legacy . . . Allen Paul Good, 89, passed away under the loving care of his family and nurses, Erica, Cindy, and Suzie from Great Lakes Hospice. He was born on April 29, 1928, in Detroit, Mich., to Nelson and Louise (Schram) Good. Allen proudly served his country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Dziatkowski and spent many wonderful years together. In his spare time, Allen enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, building, and helping others. Most importantly, he was a family man and always put family first. Allen will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Allen leaves behind his wife, Dorothy; children, Patricia (Andrew) Sinacola of Livonia, Jerry Good of Clarklake, Jeanette (Brian) Gasiorowski of South Lyon, Mary (David) Kaiser of Jackson; grandchildren, Nicholas Good, Emileigh (Nate) Buchinger, Nathaniel (Chelsea) Gasiorowski, Andrea Gaziorowski, Andrew Gaziorowski; great-grandchildren, Nateleigh, Adam, Ian, Rylie, and Joseph. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Shelton of Taylor, Mich. Allen is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Billie, Nelson, Henry F. Good; and sisters, Frances Charboneau, Betty Higgins, and Orah Mobley.

His farewell . . . A private farewell has taken place. Memorial donations may be given to Alzheimer’s Association or Great Lakes Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort to the Good family by calling 877-231-7900 or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.