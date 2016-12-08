Thomas E. Ritter was born March 1, 1936, in Jackson County and met his Lord and Savior Dec. 3, 2016. He proudly served in United States Army. Thomas ran his own gas/service station in 1960s with knowledge obtained while with motor pool in the Army. That knowledge continued to amaze his family and friends. He was honored to be a sergeant with the Jackson County Sheriff department and Columbia Township Police department before his retirement. He was always entertaining “the gang” with unending humorous stories and jokes mostly self-written. He was a gentle man of few words and quick wit with a tender heart for children and animals.

He is survived by his wife Gayl; children, Vicki and Richard, Rick and Nancy; grandchildren, Tom, Matt and Nikki, Mark, Lauren, Samatha and Corey, Marissa, Rachel and Justin, Jay and Tennille Folks, and Eric (dec); great-grandchildren Abby, Zach, Riley, Becket, Hunter; siblings, Marian, Caroline, Mike, Midge (dec); numerous nieces and nephews; special friends; special brothers-in-law, Melvin and Darwin, mother of his children Janet; and special daughter, Celine Smith and her children, Amber and Lenden.

A funeral service to honor his life will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hanover, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, beginning at noon. At his request cremation will follow the service. The family will receive friends for visitation Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home in Hanover.

Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to the Jackson Diabetes Association.

