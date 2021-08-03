Beverly Anne Pinsoneault, 74, passed away unexpectantly, Friday, July 30, 2021. Bev’s family and friends will gather Friday, August 27, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the St. Joseph Shrine Hall, (8956 U.S. 12, Brooklyn, Mich.) her family and friends can gather again on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Fr. Bob Pienta and Fr. Dave Hudgins will serve as co-celebrants.

She was born on June 22, 1947, in Ypsilanti, Mich., to Ernest and Lillian (Hagerman) Brixey. Bev married the love of her life, Ronald Pinsoneault, on June 15, 1968, in the Holy Trinity Chapel, Ypsilanti. She will be remembered as very strong in her faith. Bev always put others first. She was very active in her church, organizing funeral luncheons, and playing her flute and singing in the choir. She belonged to the Alter Society and volunteered at the Brooklyn Food pantry. Bev was employed in the Ypsilanti School district as a secretary, retiring after 26 years of service. She treasured her family most, especially spending time with the grandchildren. Bev will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Bev is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ron; her children, Oliver Pinsoneault, Joseph Pinsoneault and Michael (Jodi) Pinsoneault; and her two grandchildren, Claire and Evan. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, George Brixey.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church, Brooklyn, Mich. Please leave a message of comfort for Bev’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.