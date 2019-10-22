Louise M. Phillips, 79, of Manitou Beach, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her home.

She was born on October 13, 1940, in Newport, Mich. to Charles A. and Marian D. (Brancheau) LaBoe.

She married Gary A. Phillips in 1958, and he preceded her in death in February of 1962. She then married Howard E. Huffman on August 20, 1973, in Toledo, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on November 13, 2009.

Louise lived in the Addison-Manitou Beach area all her life. She graduated from Addison High School in 1958. She was a foster grandmother at Addison Schools helping kids with reading and math. She was a driver for the Addison Senior Citizens, taking members to doctor visits. Louise was known as the “Garage Sale Queen of Michigan”. She was a member of St. Mary On The Lake Catholic Church in Manitou Beach. She loved the outdoors; mushroom hunting and she especially loved her family.

Surviving is two sons, Craig M. Phillips of Somerset, and his fiancée, Tamara Cadoo of Hudson, and David G. Phillips; eleven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, one step-sister, Susan Castle of Monroe, one niece and three nephews. She was preceded in death by both of her husbands, her son, Tod, one grandson, Nate Nate, one sister, Dolores Bilkey and one niece, Diana.

Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Mary On The Lake Catholic Church in Manitou Beach, with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service. Burial of her ashes will take place at Green’s Lakeside Cemetery in Manitou Beach at a later date. Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Addison Senior Center.

