Allen Proskie, 72, of Brooklyn, passed away at Hospice Home in Jackson, Mich., Thursday, September 26, 2019. Cause of death was due to cancer.

Allen attended Monroe High School. He retired at the age of 63 from Groeb Farms. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, going to casinos, camping, motorcycle trips to Sturgis, South Dakota. He was an avid Detroit Tiger fan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Proskie; father, Frank Proskie and step-mother, Rut Proskie and Claudia’s son, George Francis.

He is survived by his significant other, Claudia Francis of 25 years; step-brother, Donald (Carol) Phelps and step-niece, Robyn (Keith) Gretz.

A small celebration of life potluck will take place on October 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Allen’s residence.