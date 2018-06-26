Clara J. ‘Midge’ Davis, 74, of Manitou Beach, passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.

She was born on July 17, 1943, in Jackson, Mich., to Charles S. and Mildred M. (Plog) Tompkins. Midge graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1961. She married Glenn E. Davis on April 28, 1962, in Brooklyn, Mich. He preceded her in death on July 15, 2016.

Surviving is one daughter, Shelly Davidson (Doug Ballard) of Charlotte, Mich.; one son, Gary (Audra) Davis of Saginaw, Mich.; four grandchildren, Jessica, Tanner, Travis, and Sophia; two great-grandchildren, Boyd and Inara; one sister, Janet Zoeller of Raleigh, North Carolina; one brother, Gordon “Sid” (Jeannette) Tompkins of Oakdale, Calif.; one brother-in-law, Robert Davis of Adrian; nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn; one brother-in-law, and one sister-in-law.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life service for Glenn and Midge will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Mich. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.