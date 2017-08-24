His legacy . . . Louis Mucker, 88, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. He was born on March 24, 1929, in Mine #42, Windber, Penn. to Samuel and Agnes (Radlinski) Mucker. Louis married the love of his life, Rose Marie Melert on April 24, 1954, in Akron, Ohio. Louis served honorably in the United States Navy during WWII. He next went to Akron where he became a bricklayer by trade, first working with Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Akron and then with the Local Michigan Bricklayers Union (Local #2) in Detroit, Mich. after relocating there. He was involved in building many Detroit area structures. He retired in 1991 first to Tionesta, Penn., where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and fixing up the home they purchased. After spending 10 years in Tionesta, Lou and Rose then moved to Addison, Mich. to be closer to family. Lou worked hard on his acreage, where he enjoyed watching the deer, turkey, birds, fish and cranes. Louis played guitar and enjoyed classic country music. He could fix just about anything. Above all he loved and treasured his wife, Rose and his family.

His family . . . Louis will be missed by his wife, Rose; his children, Theresa (Kelly) Welbourne, Carol (George) Brommer, Jr., Barbara Scott and David Mucker; grandchildren, Miranda (Drew), Steven, Wayne (Elena) Angela, Faith and Joshua and great-grandchildren; Riley and Jarrett. He is preceded in death by his five brothers, (Sam, George, Nick, John and Frank) as well as two sisters, (Mary and Jane). Memories will be treasured and kept alive by all, including his surviving sister, Helen and brother, Paul as well as many loving in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and other family.

His farewell . . . Louis’ family and friends will gather Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, from 4 to 8 p.m., with a Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. His community farewell will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 at 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake, Michigan. Fr. Tom Helfrich will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Rita Catholic Church or a charity of one’s choice. Please leave a message of comfort for Louis’ family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.