His legacy . . . Anthony Thomas Griscavage, 64, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 24, 2017. Tom was born to Thomas and Florence Griscavage on Dec. 19, 1952 in Philadelphia, Penn. He was drafted into the United State Army and served for a total of 26 years. After retiring from the Internal Revenue Service Tom spent his time doing what he loved most – traveling, hunting, fishing and spending time with loved ones. He was very involved with Springfield United Methodist Church as a trustee, Camp Liberty for veterans and donated time to many other charities.

His family . . . Tom leaves behind his beloved wife, Jana; daughter, Danielle (Robert) Stepp and son, Josh (Francessca); grandchildren, Hannah, Logan, Anthony and Wyatt; sisters, Barbara LaFave and Mary Ann ElHossary and brother, John (Maggie) Griscavage; brother-in-laws, Ron (Marianne) Melleby, Eric Melleby and David (Barbara) Melleby and sister-in-law, Christine Justice; many wonderful nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews.

His farewell . . . Tom’s celebration of life will be held at Springville United Methodist Church Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Springville United Methodist Church.