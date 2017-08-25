Her legacy . . . Gloria Deloris Olson, 82, of Tucson, Ariz.; formerly of Napoleon, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 in Tucson. She was born on Dec. 28, 1934 in Auburn, Ind., to Rushell and Marguerite (Kitchen) Jarrett. Gloria married her first husband, Harold Turk in Grass Lake, Mich., and he preceded her in death. On June 28, 1999 Gloria married Donald Olson in Freemont, Ind. and he survives. Gloria was a homemaker all her life and loved taking care of her family. She also enjoyed her flowers, gardening and traveling in her later years with her husband Donald. She will be missed by all that knew her and loved her.

Her family . . . Gloria will be missed by her husband, Donald; her children, Linda (Thom) Meyers of San Diego, Calif., and Joyce (Jim) Ryan of Jackson; five grandchildren, Bob (Carmen) Ryan, Jamie (Dan) Verity, Cindy Ryan, Jim (Martha) Ryan and Christy (Chris) Meyers; nine great-grandchildren Tyler, Kelsey, Blake, Lilli, Veronica, Alex, Mike, Landon, Laurel; many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Harold and son, Robert Turk.

Her farewell . . . Gloria’s family and friends will gather 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn. Her farewell services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at 11 a.m. with a gathering to begin at 10 a.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Napoleon, Mich. Please leave a message of comfort for Gloria’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.