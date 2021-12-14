Louis F. Khon, 84, of Spring Arbor Michigan, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson, Mich., surrounded by his children. Louis was born on January 8, 1934, in Addison, Mich., to Francis and Mabel Khon (Dermeyer).

A graduate of Brooklyn High School, Louis joined the Marine Corps and served with honor in the Korean War. A lifelong resident of the Brooklyn area where he raised his family, Louis worked for over 30 years at Aeroquip Corporation. He also served for over 15 years as the President of Local 475 and the Community Action Program (CAP) council before his medical retirement in 1987. Louis was an avid sportsman his entire life and continued to hunt and golf after his retirement.

Louis is survived by his son, Kelly Khon; his daughters, Lisa Khon and Angela Rider and his son, Christopher Khon; as well as his brother, Norman Khon. Louis enjoyed spending time with his 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren as well as many nephews and nieces that mourn his passing. Louis chose to be cremated and there was a private interment conducted at the Sanford Cemetery in Addison, Mich.