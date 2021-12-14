Daniel Vanderlyn Rothfuss, aka Dan, Sam or Big Cat, formerly of Brooklyn and Wamplers Lake, died Dec. 8, 2011, at his Jackson home.

Born April 6, 1941, in Camden, N.J., he was the son of Guilford H. and Vesta V. Rothfuss. He graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1958, Jackson Junior College in 1965 and Michigan State University in 1967. He was a loyal Spartan and avid Tiger fan.

Survivors include his wife and the love of his life, Kathy Chase; three daughters, Daci Rothfuss, Danice (Mark) McEldowney and Cami (Gus) Sebastian; grandchildren, Brannon ZiDillon, Mark D. (Caroline) McEldowney, Tallulah Sebastian, Silja Sebastian; great-granddaughters, Zoe ZiDillon, Sophie ZiDillon; two sisters, Holly Cogan and Jann Clemens; first wife and mother of his children, Carol Tribble. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Vanderlyn Rothfuss II, and his granddaughter, Madalyn McEldowney.

If you had occasion to be in the Beach Bar in past years, you may remember Dan as a four-sport athlete – golf, pool, shuffleboard and Keno. At his death, he was on the board of directors of the Educational Foundation for Columbia Schools. He retired from Sears after 40 years and from Hill’s Golf Course after 15 years.

No services are planned. Cremation has taken place, just to make sure. Arrangements were made through Desnoyer Funeral Home in Jackson.

Memorial scholarships have been established for the Rothfuss family through the Educational Foundation for Columbia Schools, P.O. Box 126, Brooklyn, MI 49230.