Leona Pelham, 95, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020, at Divine Nest Assisted Living. Leona worked at Ford Motor Company in Brooklyn and Saline, Mich. She was an avid euchre player at the Eagles in Brooklyn. She is survived by two children, Jolena Schultz and Michael Pelham; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place with no services.