Lois Wild, 93, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully Oct. 20, 2017 surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of Oscar Lee and Catherine Lottie Wilson. Lois is survived by her children, Patsy Porter, Billy (Pamela) Wild, Linda (Harold) Conley, Danny (Stacy) Wild, Larry Wild and Barbara Cain; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and niece, Nancy Wilson.

Visitation was Monday, from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Sherwood Funeral Home, 11900 Norvell Road, Grass Lake with Rev. Dean Mileto officiating.