Barbara Ellen “Becky” Shook VanLuven, 75, died at home on Oct. 18, 2017. She was born July 29, 1942 in Monroe, Mich. to Dr. William Cramer and Marjorie (Rothfuss) Cramer. On Feb. 1, 1999, she married Raymond VanLuven and they lived at Wamplers Lake.

Becky worked during the early part of her life at the office of Dr. Blaze Optical in Wyandotte, Mich. Becky enjoyed living at the lake and she and Raymond traveled extensively. She and Ray spent many enjoyable times at their condo on the island of Aruba. Her legacy is the love she gave to the many dogs and cats she raised in their home.

She will be remembered for her outgoing personality and the many friends she shared her life with.

Survivors include her husband, Raymond; sister, Suzanne (Doug) Holland of Wamplers Lake; brother, John (Harriet) Cramer of Cooper City, Fla.; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Robin Linderman and daughter, Libbey Linderman.

Per Becky’s wishes, she was cremated and a private natural farewell has taken place.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Humane Society of your choice. Please leave a message of comfort for Becky’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.