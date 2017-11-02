Frances Marie Soullier, 87, of Lake Columbia, Brooklyn, Mich., passed away on Oct. 29, 2017 after courageously battling to recover from a stroke.

Frances was born in Detroit on March 3, 1930 and graduated from Girls Catholic Central High School. She married Frank J. Soullier in 1949; they were married 53 years until his passing.

Frances was a devoted wife and mother, and she valued God and family above all. Her family was her greatest joy. She taught her children that kindness matters and set an example for each to follow in their own lives. She enjoyed puzzles, cruises, travel, bingo, and life on the lake with her ducks, game shows and seeing others happy. Frances devoutly prayed each day and made the world a better place. Her love of God’s creatures included her precious dogs Kasey and Buddy.

Frances is survived by her five children, Mary Frances Bonilla, Frank J (Sue) Soullier Jr., Cindy Ann Harvey, Anne (Ron) Soczawa, and Karen (Tom) Davis. She has 10 grandchildren, Stacey, Christine, Jennifer, Katrina, Tiffany, Frank III, Drew, Nick, Kristen and Lily. Frances has 15 great-grandchildren, including Deric, Frances, Davie, Zoey, Jessica, Christian, Bryce, Chris, Samantha, Elizabeth, Kaleigh, Laurel, Mackenzie, Treven and Caden. She was beloved by her family.

Visitation was held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 at Borek-Jennings Funeral Home in Brooklyn with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Clarklake with Rev. Thomas Helfrich, OSFS as celebrant with family and friends gathering from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will follow the funeral at the New Jefferson Cemetery.

Frances’ family wishes to thank University of Michigan Hospital and all who cared for her in these recent months. Those planning expressions of sympathy are asked to consider Make-A-Wish Michigan, 7600 Grand River Ave., Suite 175, Brighton, MI 48114 or Priests of the Sacred Heart, Sacred Heart Monastery, P.O. Box 900, Hales Corner, WI 53130-0900

